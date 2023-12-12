SAN BERNARDINO, Calif (KTLA) – A woman who authorities say was pointing a gun at a 3-year-old child was shot and killed by police officers in an incident that has left investigators in San Bernardino confounded.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, SBPD officers responded to an apartment after someone called 911 to report the armed woman.

Photo provided by the San Bernardino Police Department shows the moment leading up to a deadly shooting involving a woman who allegedly pointed a gun at a 3-year-old boy she didn’t know on Dec. 10, 2023. (San Bernardino Police Department)

The caller said the woman was inside an apartment and was holding a gun to the head of the caller’s 3-year-old grandson. The woman was not related to the child, officials said, and the caller said she had already fired off the gun at least once.

When police arrived on the scene they found the woman, whom they described as “very distraught,” standing on a balcony and pointing a gun at the caller. She also pointed the weapon at an officer, police said.

The woman then retreated into the apartment where the child was still inside and locked the door.

Officers kicked the door down, where they found the woman standing on a bed inside the living room, pointing a gun at the child who was below her and crying.

At least one officer fired at the woman, striking her, but she continued to hold the gun, police said. Officers ordered her to drop the weapon, but she allegedly refused and instead pointed the gun at the child once more.

That’s when police opened fire again, striking the woman another time, this time fatally.

Officers removed the child from the apartment and began first aid on the suspect, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She’s been identified as Darvet Brown, a 35-year-old resident of San Bernardino. Brown had no relation to the child and police say her “behavior is not fully understood at this time.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact SBPD Detective Chavez via email.