FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Foxboro Police Department is seeking to charge three Rhode Island men following a fight between fans during a New England Patriots game in September.

The police department has filed for criminal complaints against the three men, who haven’t been identified. The allegations will be considered by a Wrentham District Court clerk, who will decide whether to charge the three men with assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

If charged, police said the men’s names would be released publicly.

The fight on Sept. 17 ended with Dale Mooney, 53, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, collapsing and later being pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives said they were able to review many witness interviews and videos that captured the incident as part of the investigation.

A preliminary autopsy report suggests Mooney died from a medical issue rather than a traumatic injury. The final cause of his death has not yet been determined as of Thursday afternoon.

Gillette Stadium officials said Mooney was a season ticket holder for 30 years.

The incident remains under investigation.