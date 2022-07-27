HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Several helicopters at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia were toppled during a Tuesday afternoon storm.

A spokesperson from Naval Air Force Atlantic confirmed the helicopters located at Chambers Field sustained damage while on deck at the airfield.

There were nine helicopters damaged following the storm including MH-60S and MH-53E aircraft. The damages span from a broken tail and rotor blades to structural dents and punctures in the airframes.

The MH-60S is a twin-engine helicopter primarily used for missions spanning fleet logistics support, anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, and anti-ship warfare.

The MH-53E currently has two primary missions; Airborne Mine Countermeasures (AMCM) and Navy heavy lift/Vertical Onboard Delivery (VOD).

“The safety of our personnel remains our top priority and initial reports indicate that there are no personnel injuries,” the spokesperson told Nexstar’s WAVY. “First responders and military personnel are on scene to conduct further assessments.”

Images, seen below, show the damaged helicopters, many of which have been knocked over. Some are tipped onto their side with broken blades. One, with 436 on the nose, is nearly resting on its top.

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer



Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

WAVY photo – Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Storm cloud over Elizabeth City, NC on July 26, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Christopher Stoner)

Storm damage, July 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Storm damage, July 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Storm damage, July 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Downed tree on power lines on Orange Ave near NAS Norfolk, July 26 (WAVY Photo – Ricky Matthews)

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Tuesday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Chesapeake. The warning remained until 4:15 p.m. and residents in the area reported winds of up to 60 mph.