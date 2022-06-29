Nissan recently warned of an increased risk of crash if the hoods of certain Pathfinders should open while driving. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Nissan is recalling hundreds of thousands of Pathfinder SUVs after identifying an “issue involving the hood opening while driving,” the automaker says.

The recall affects approximately 322,671 Pathfinder vehicles from 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 model years. Nissan estimated that roughly 0.44% of the vehicles contain the defect.

Nissan alerted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the issue on June 13, announcing intentions to begin a voluntary recall. The automaker warned of an increased risk of crash should the hood open while Pathfinder drivers are operating the vehicles.

“The bell crank assembly lever, which actuates the secondary lock lever, may become stuck thereby preventing the secondary lock from properly engaging the secondary hood catch,” Nissan said. “If the driver inadvertently releases the primary hood latch or the hood is not closed properly, and if the bell crank lever is stuck in the open position, the hood may open without warning while the vehicle is in motion. In such cases, it could obstruct the driver’s forward view and may increase the risk of crash.”

Beginning next month, Nissan plans to recall notifications containing instructions for customers to “check the condition of the bell crank” of their vehicles, as well as options for servicing the cars.

A remedy for the issue is under development, according to the automaker.

Consumers can find more information concerning the recall via the NHTSA or at NissanUSA.com. Drivers with concerns may also reach out via the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline by dialing 1-888-327-4236.