(KTLA) – Each year, Nexstar Media Group celebrates International Women’s Month by spotlighting “Remarkable Women” from coast to coast, with the big winner eventually being named “Nexstar Woman of the Year.”

This weekend, more than 100 remarkable women arrived in Los Angeles, all inspirational leaders from across the country making an impact in their communities — from helping the homeless to working with domestic violence victims.

Their work and contributions are in the spotlight as they descend on Hollywood and receive the star treatment.

On Sunday, hours after their arrival in L.A., they walked the “purple carpet” and danced poolside at the Loews Hollywood Hotel, where they had their very own Remarkable Women decorative waterfall.

They kicked off Monday with a double-decker bus tour of some of Los Angeles’ most iconic landmarks.

All 200 Nexstar TV stations in 116 markets around the U.S. accepted nominations for this prestigious honor. Nexstar received more than 10,000 nominations this year.

Many are recognized, but a select few who were chosen flew to L.A. for the lavish event.

The woman to be named Nexstar Woman of the Year will receive a $10,000 donation to her charity of choice.

The big winner will be announced Monday night inside the Loews Hollywood Hotel after a cocktail reception and A-list awards dinner. Some of the industry’s biggest entertainers are also part of the spectacular show.

KTLA is honoring these extraordinary women who are leaving a lasting imprint on the communities they touch.