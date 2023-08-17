HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — A driver in the NASCAR trucks series was arrested earlier this month for driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested the afternoon of Aug. 3, jail records show, and Huntersville Police records show a DWI arrest at the same time on Kenton Drive.

Online court records show White is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6. Multiple arraigned offenses are listed for White, including driving while impaired, speeding, and reckless driving.

White drives a Toyota for Mooresville-based TRICON Garage in the Craftsman Truck Series, where he is 47th in the 2023 standings. He also has more than 50 starts in the Xfinity Series.

NASCAR, TRICON Garage, and MBM Motorsports, which lists White as one of its drivers, did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment regarding White’s arrest.