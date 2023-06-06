RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several people have been shot near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus during a reported active shooter situation, a school board member told Nexstar’s WRIC.

Alerts sent out by VCU reported the shooting happened around 5 p.m. ET. Shortly before 6 p.m. ET that there was heavy police activity near Altria Theater.

That’s where the shooting reportedly took place, according to Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young. He tells WRIC the shooting happened as students and families from Huguenot High School were leaving a graduation ceremony at Altria.

Also according to Young, there were multiple injuries. A witness told WRIC they heard at least 30 shots fired.

“Everyone literally started running for their lives,” the witness explained. She said she believes at least one of the people shot was a graduate.

Richmond Police have confirmed there were “multiple injuries reported” in the shooting, adding that “there is no immediate threat to the public.”

Police and SWAT units are on scene, Nexstar’s WRIC reports.

Huguenot High School’s graduation was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Thomas Jefferson High School also had a graduation scheduled for later in the evening, but it has now been canceled.

This is a developing story.