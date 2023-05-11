Hill Farm Estate, a 23.8-acre property once home to Congressman Aaron Kreider, has been listed for sale in Lebanon County.

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Hill Farm Estate, a 23.8-acre property once home to Congressman Aaron Kreider, has been listed for sale in Lebanon County.

The Hill Farm Estate property was originally built in 1919 and was renovated with additional wings in 1982 and 2002 when it was turned into a senior care facility.

According to a Zillow listing, the mansion turned care facility operated with 46 private rooms and an adjacent carriage house that adds seven separate units.

The 18,440 square foot home on Kauffman Road is listed on Zillow for $2.5 million.

“Located in a serene and tranquil environment, the property is surrounded by lush greenery and picturesque views, offering a peaceful and welcoming atmosphere for its residents,” says the mansion’s listing.

Kreider, a Lebanon County native, served five terms as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives in Pennsylvania’s 18th district from 1913-23. A local industrialist, Kreider was credited with founding Lawn Township in Lebanon County and also served as commissioner and chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Annville.

Kreider’s career also took him back to his alma mater Lebanon Valley College where he served as president of the board of trustees. He passed away in 1929 in Annville at the age of 65.

For more information regarding the property, contact Coldwell Banker Realty.

