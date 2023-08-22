(NEXSTAR) — JetBlue is offering major discounts on certain airfares for travel starting as early as next month. Here’s the details on the JetBlue Big Fall Sale.

Now through Thursday, customers can access a variety of sales, including one-way tickets as low as $39. Travel dates must be between Sept. 6 and Nov. 15, 2023, excluding travel on Fridays and Sundays. Other blackout dates may apply depending on certain routes, JetBlue says.

The deals are good for the airline’s lowest fare classes, Blue Basic and Blue — both of which come with some limitations. As explained by the Points Guy, Blue Basic flyers are only allotted one personal item onboard. Full-size carry-ons must be checked at $65. While Blue does offer one free carry-on, all checked baggage will cost extra.

Also important to note is that while the Blue fare class doesn’t come with any cancellation/change fees, Blue Basic does.

To peruse available flights, visit the JetBlue site directly. There, your browser may automatically show available flight sales near you, depending on your settings. If it doesn’t, you can click the pencil icon to set your location and find deals nearest you.

The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 24.