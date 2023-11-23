(WHTM) — With many people in the kitchen cooking Thanksgiving meals, there is always a risk of fires. Most types of fires can be put out with water, but there is one type of fire that you should always keep away from water.

Grease fires occur when cooking oil becomes too hot. According to Brigade Fire Protection, when cooking with oil, first it will boil and then smoke. If you do not then take it off the heat, the oil will catch fire. It can take less than 30 seconds for smoking oil to catch fire.

But why can’t you use water to put out that fire? That’s because the molecules in water and oil do not mix. According to ADT, water can cause flaming oil to spread. Oil has less density than water, so when the water comes into contact with a grease fire, the water sinks under the grease, which pushes the oil to the surface.

The water will rapidly heat and vaporize. Since the water is under the oil, the vaporized water can lift the flaming oil into the air and explode into a ball of grease.

ADT also says you should never put out a grease fire with a wet towel or with flour, baking powder, or sugar.

Below are smoke points of common oils:

Extra-Virgin Olive Oil 350°F Butter 350°F Lard 370°F Vegetable oil 400°F Canola Oil 400°F Peanut Oil 450°F Safflower oil 450°F Courtesy of Colorado State University data.

So what should you do if a grease fire occurs in your home?

Turn the heat off and do not move the pot or pan.

Cover the fire with another pot or a metal lid. Fires need oxygen and by smothering the flames, you are cutting off the oxygen supply. Do not use a glass lid as they can shatter in intense heat.

Your last resort would be to use a Class B fire extinguisher. They will put the fire out but will contaminate your kitchen in the process.

If the fire gets too large, get out of the house and call 911.

The best action, though, is to prevent a grease fire in the first place. Here are some tips:

Keep your workspace clean. Always clean up splattered grease around your stove after cooking. Oil will build up over time and could catch fire.

Heat oil slowly. Do not heat oil on the maximum settings. Let the oil get hot using a lower temperature.

Keep a lid nearby. Keep a lid on hand in case a fire starts.

Do not leave the stove unattended. When heating oil, always be near the stove. If you see it begin to smoke, take it off the heat and wait for it to cool before resuming cooking.

