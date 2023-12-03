(KTLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a homeowner allegedly shot and killed a home invasion suspect.

Officers were first called to a home in Granada Hills around 5 a.m. Saturday morning on calls of a “hot prowl,” or a burglary in progress when the homeowner is present, law enforcement officials explained.

“The officers’ preliminary investigation determined that approximately three to four armed males in their 20s entered the home with the intent to burglarize the location,” LAPD said on X, formerly Twitter, just after 1 p.m. Saturday. “A suspect pointed a weapon at the victim and while the suspects were inside the residence, the victim produced a firearm and a shooting occurred.”

One of the suspects was struck by gunfire and died at the scene, police said.

According to the LAPD, a grandmother and a toddler were also in the home at the time.

Video shows the homeowner being detained by police during the initial investigation, though it is not known if he faces charges.

The deceased suspect has only been identified as a man, police told Nexstar’s KTLA.

The other three suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

“It is believed that an additional suspect was injured during the incident due to a trail of blood located during the investigation,” LAPD officials said.

A vehicle believed to have been used during the crime was recovered, police confirmed.

Some neighbors told KTLA they’re concerned about the incident, but are not surprised.

“We’ve been having burglaries every day in this neighborhood,” said Pat Walsh, a resident. “So I’m not surprised at all. It’s been a real problem. Residents here are fed up.”

Other neighbors, although concerned, were glad the victims were not harmed or killed.

“The suspects messed with the wrong homeowner,” said a neighbor, who did not wish to be identified. “So hopefully this will stop them. It makes me feel good that people are able to protect their homes and stop these guys.”

No officers or other community members were injured. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

Over the past several months, residents in Granada Hills and the San Fernando Valley have been targeted in a string of “dinnertime burglaries,” with burglars breaking into homes when residents are believed to be out to dinner.

Last month, a Los Angeles homeowner exchanged gunfire with a pair of would-be robbers in an incident that was captured on home surveillance video. His concealed carry license was later suspended, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to KTLA.