(KTLA) — A California toddler was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by his father’s vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home in Riverside.

According to a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, the toddler’s father was pulling into his driveway after coming home from work. He waited for the home’s gate to open fully before pulling into the driveway and he said he checked that the driveway was clear and unobstructed before pulling forward.

As he drove forward, the man felt the vehicle hit a “bump.” When he got out of the car, he discovered that his toddler son had been run over by the tire.

The child was taken to Riverside University Health System Medical Center by ambulance with critical injuries.

The California Highway Patrol online incident log described the incident as a “fatality,” but CHP officials could not confirm if the child had died from his injuries, and his current condition was unclear.

At this time, the incident is being treated as an accident, officials said.