(WJW) – Tired of spiking your own morning coffee from Dunkin’? There may be hope on the horizon.

The Massachusetts-based coffee chain is teasing plans to release its very own line of hard iced coffees and teas to be sold under the “Dunkin’ Spiked” name.

As first reported by VinePair, the company has re-teamed with Harpoon Brewery — with whom Dunkin’ previously collaborated on a line of Dunkin’ Harpoon beer — to produce the spiked beverages. Dunkin’ had also previously received approval for its Dunkin’ Spiked product labels from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, the outlet reported.

A Dunkin’ Spiked website touting the new beverages has since gone live, previewing a menu of canned iced coffees in “original,” “caramel,” “mocha” and “vanilla” flavors, each with an alcohol content of 6%. The spiked teas, at 5% ABV each, come in “slightly sweet,” “half and half,” “strawberry dragonfruit” and “mango pineapple” varieties.

The products are not yet available, according to the site’s “shop now” section.

A representative for Dunkin’ declined to share additional details but hinted at an upcoming announcement.

“Dunkin’ is brewing up something special (and spiked) for adult iced coffee and iced tea lovers,” the statement read. “While we can’t confirm any new additions to Dunkin’s lineup of ready-to-drink products at this time, stay tuned for more news soon!”

Aside from their upcoming “Spiked” beverage line, Dunkin’ and Harpoon had previously paired up as recently as September 2022 to release the Harpoon Dunkin’ Box O’ Beer in a variety of fall flavors.