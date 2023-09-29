ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Drone operator Justin Nadeau captured what he says felt like a “National Geographic scene” off the coast of Florida last week.

On Sept. 22, Nadeau went to Anna Maria Island to make a YouTube video of dolphins or sharks swimming around, something he typically sees in the area. However, this time was different.

Nadeau had been filming a shark around 9:30 a.m. when he turned his drone around and captured a shocking sight – hundreds of stingrays being chased by a shark.

“I turned the drone around and was shocked when I saw all the rays so close to the shore,” Nadeau said. “My first initial reaction was ‘holy wow.’ I’ve never seen so many before.”

“After circling them for a bit, I noticed a shark right on the outside of them closing in. I immediately focused on the shark, hoping it was going to go in for the attack! Luckily for me, I got to witness it all happen live….felt like a National Geographic scene,” he added.

After capturing the jaw-dropping moment, Nadeau shared the footage on social media, where it has since gone viral. He said the video has exploded on Instagram, garnering 1.4 million views, and it was still climbing a week later.

