(KTLA) — Drake may be eyeing a break from making music, but that doesn’t mean his son is doing the same.

Adonis dropped his very own single titled “My Man Freestyle” over the weekend and even paired it with a music video. The release came days after his 6th birthday and was apparently a birthday gift of sorts.

Drake carries his son Adonis Graham as he accepts the Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The video features Adonis playing basketball with his friends at what appears to be his dad’s famous indoor court. He then gives his friends a halftime pep talk.

“We just have to work harder,” he tells his squad. “We have to shoot better. We have to play better. Get your energy up!”

If you’ve wondered how he stays in tip-top shape, Adonis is seen hitting the weights and doing bicep circles in the gym. He even allowed his dad to be featured in the video in the postgame interview scene.

The youngster also has his own writing credit on the track.

“My Man Freestyle” is briefly featured at the end of Drake’s song “Daylight,” which is featured on his latest album “For All the Dogs.”

Adonis isn’t just a rapper, he’s also an artist. He created the artwork for “For All the Dogs” as well.

Drake recently announced that he is taking a break.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” he revealed on Oct. 6 while hosting an episode of “Table for One” on Sirius XM’s Sound 42. “I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”