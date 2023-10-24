(KTLA) – Pixar Place Hotel, the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States, will officially open at Disneyland on Jan. 30, 2024, officials announced Monday.

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel in Anaheim, California, is currently being reimagined into the new hotel.

Officials also shared renderings of what the new guest rooms will look like and what menu items guests can expect from the Great Maple restaurant.

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is being transformed into Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and this artist rendering shows a reimagined guest room filled with whimsical nods to Pixar Animation Studios, like lighting reminiscent of the Pixar Lamp and pillows inspired by the Pixar Ball. When the property officially transforms into Pixar Place Hotel on Jan. 30, 2024, it will weave the artistry of Pixar into a comfortable, contemporary setting. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

Modern American eatery Great Maple will open a flagship restaurant on the first floor of the hotel. Great Maple specializes in upscale comfort food, serving fresh takes on American classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner. (Great Maple)

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is being transformed into Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and this artist rendering shares a glimpse of the new Pixar Ball and Lamp sculpture and character mobile that will be in the lobby. When the hotel officially transforms into Pixar Place Hotel on Jan. 30, 2024, it will weave the artistry of Pixar into a comfortable, contemporary setting. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

The reimagined guest rooms give nod to the famous animation studio, with décor inspired by some of Pixar’s famed movies, such as “The Incredibles,” “Toy Story 3” and more.

The restaurant, which will be opening at the hotel in November, will serve upscale comfort food such as Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Maple Bacon Doughnuts, Cajun Shrimp and Cheddar Biscuit Benedict, Maple Pecan-Crusted Salmon, Soda Pop-Braised Baby Back Ribs and more.

The menu will have various breakfast, lunch and dinner food items.

Sketch Pad Café, a new grab-and-go coffee shop, and Small Bytes, a new rooftop pool bar, will also open in the following weeks, Disneyland officials announced.

The hotel has remained open during the transformation and guests can use some of the new Pixar-themed amenities that have been installed.

New additions such as the “Finding Nemo”-inspired water play area, family play court, new and expanded fitness center and the new gift shop location in the lobby are open for guests.

More details about the hotel’s opening and the amenities offered will be shared at a later date, Disneyland officials said.