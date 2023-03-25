KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — Typically when Florida law enforcement has to intervene in migrant landings, it’s usually from the sea.

However, two Cuban migrants showed some ingenuity when they managed to make it all the way to the Key West International Airport on a powered hang glider, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said no one was injured in th landing.

However, the migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody.

This isn’t the first time a Cuban migrant made it to the Sunshine State by air. Last October, a Cuban migrant landed a Russian plane in South Florida.