(NEXSTAR) – Chipotle is planning to award thousands of “burrito care packages” to health care workers as a thank you for their hard work over the last year.

Beginning April 27, health care professionals across the U.S. can enter for a chance to win one of up to 2,000 burrito prize packages, each containing 50 codes for free entrées at Chipotle.

“Given the demands placed on the healthcare community every day, we know finding time to bond, celebrate, or even eat as a team can be challenging,” Chris Brandt, the chief marketing officer at Chipotle, said in a press release issued Thursday. “The Burrito Care Packages offer a convenient opportunity for healthcare units to come together and share a delicious meal on us.”

Those who qualify can enter the sweepstakes through the end of National Nurses Week, which wraps up on May 12. Chipotle will start notifying winners later that month.

In addition to its sweepstakes, Chipotle is also soliciting donations to the American Nurses Foundation, allowing customers to “round up their change” and donate to the non-profit organization when placing orders online or through the app.

News of Chipotle’s “burrito care package” sweepstakes comes only days after the company posted strong earnings and revenue in its first-quarter report in part thanks to higher operating margins due to lower delivery costs, lower avocado prices and menu price increases, the company said.

“Our strong performance in the first quarter confirms that our focus on getting back to the basics and re-establishing Chipotle’s standards of excellence is beginning to drive results,” CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement included with the report’s highlights.