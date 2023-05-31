(WHNT) – The 2023 NBA Finals are set and Chipotle is giving away free food throughout the series.

The popular Mexican grill announced Tuesday that every time a player makes a three-pointer in the NBA Finals they will give away 300 free entrees.

During the “Chipotle Free Pointer” promotion, every time a Denver Nuggets or Miami Heat player makes a three-pointer, Chipotle will tweet a unique message from @CHIPOTLETWEETS. The first 300 to text that message to 888222 will receive a free entrée code.

Those who are one of the first 300 to text will be eligible to redeem the Entrée Code by placing an order through the Chipotle App or on the Chipotle website during normal business hours.

Combined, the Nuggets and Heat average 23 three-pointers per game, and the chain says it will give away up to 10,500 free entrees per game.

“This year, when it rains threes, it rains free burritos,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle.

Game one of the NBA Finals is set for June 1 at 7:30 p.m.