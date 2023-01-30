(The Hill) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had some words for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after the mayor threw jabs at the Chiefs before Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Bengals.

Prior to the game, Pureval posted a video to Twitter, proclaiming Sunday “They Gotta Play Us Day” to celebrate the matchup, while throwing shade at star Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After the Chiefs defeated the Bengals, 23-20, Kelce replied directly to the mayor during an interview while holding the Lamar Hunt Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of the AFC Championship game.

“I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!” he yelled, using a catchphrase of wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, before a roaring crowd.

“You gotta fight for your right to party!” Kelce added, repeating a phrase he yelled when the Chiefs went to Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, the game in which he and Mahomes won their first NFL Championship rings.

Pureval responded to Kelce on Twitter, saying he “deserved that.”

“Yeah. Deserved that. Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona,” the mayor wrote.

Kelce also responded to Pureval’s statements supporting the “Burrowhead” movement, which is a play on “Arrowhead stadium” and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. It was popularized after the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

Kelce interrupted a CBS interview with Mahomes to yell “Burrowhead my a–! Woooo! It’s Mahomes’ house!”

“This team stepped up against a great football team. And we showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not Burrowhead out here,” Mahomes added during the interview. “I don’t think we have any cigars, but we’ll be ready to go in the Super Bowl.”