DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A sixth prison guard has been charged with sexually abusing female inmates at the Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin in the East Bay, California.

Darrell Wayne Smith, 53, is named in court documents by his legal name, as well as his nickname, “Dirty Dick Smith.” The U.S. Department of Justice charged Smith with 12 counts, including aggravated sex abuse.

The federal prison is located across the street from Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. The prison’s former warden, Ray Garcia, was convicted last year on eight counts of sex abuse and lying to FBI agents. Garcia abused his power and encouraged a “rape club” culture, according to former inmate Genesis Preciado.

According to court documents filed in April and unsealed on Thursday, Smith sexually abused three women identified between 2019 and 2021.

Smith is accused of having sex with inmates inside a janitor’s closet and a laundry room, court documents state. He also groped inmates in their cells, prosecutors said. The abuse was so rampant that female inmates reportedly nicknamed the guard “Dirty Dick Smith.”

Federal law prohibits sexual contact between prison guards and inmates, and inmates cannot legally give consent.

Smith and other guards were emboldened by their warden to become “serial sexual predators,” according to attorneys representing abused inmates.

Preciado’s attorneys wrote that the guards and warden created a “culture of rampant sexual abuse of prisoners widely referred to as ‘the rape club.’ The culture, custom and policies of rape, sexual abuse and sexual harassment at FCI-Dublin and FCP Dublin, were enabled by the highest levels of staff, including but not limited to Warden Ray Garcia, who not only condoned it, but participated in it.”

The prison’s former chaplain, James Theodore Highhouse, pleaded guilty to abusing an inmate in his chapel office and lying to investigators. Highhouse was sentenced last summer to seven years in prison.

John Russell Bellhouse, the prison guard accused of sexually abusing Preciado, will stand trial later this month.

Smith remains out of custody. If convicted of the charges filed against him, Smith could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.