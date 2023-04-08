BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Starpower fuels new ‘Barbie’ trailer

The new “Barbie” teaser trailer was released earlier this week, and it already has over 10 million views. A big reason for the interest, besides the iconic brand, is the seemingly unlimited star power fueling the film. Whereas most movies feature a couple to a handful of stars, there are dozens of celebrities who have attached themselves to this production. Here’s a quick rundown of who you can expect to see in the film, along with ways you can partake in the Barbie craze as it sweeps the nation.

Which stars are in the ‘Barbie’ movie?

This summer, “Barbie” hits theaters on Friday, July 21, 2023. Whether you watch “Bridgerton” or you’re a fan of “Superbad,” you’ll find a celebrity that you love in this film. Some of the many Barbies and Kens include Margot Robbie (“Suicide Squad”), Ryan Gosling (“La La Land”), Emma Mackey (“Death on the Nile”), John Cena (“The Fast and the Furious” franchise), Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“Peaky Blinders”) and many, many more.

There are also several big-name celebrities in the film who don’t play a Barbie or a Ken. For instance, you can also find Helen Mirren (“The Queen”), Will Ferrell (“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”), Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”), Michael Cera (“Superbad”) and America Ferrera (“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”) in this movie.

Ways to immerse yourself in Barbie culture

To prepare for the pinkest summer ever, you can purchase these Barbie and Barbie-related products now.

Barbie Doll and Vehicle

In the trailer, Barbie drives to the Real World in her pink convertible. Your child can take their favorite doll on an exciting adventure with this super-glam vehicle. It’s a two-seater, so Barbie will have room for Ken, or whoever she wants to bring along for the ride.

Funcredible Pink Wide-Brim Sun Hat

It’s summer. The best-dressed Barbiecore girl will have a delightful pink sun hat to protect herself from ultraviolet rays. This conversation-starting headwear comes with a big pink polka-dot bow and a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

Skechers Women’s Uno-Night Shades Trainers (Pink)

These comfortable Skechers aren’t merely hot pink, they’re a blazing shade of neon. The memory foam insole and breathable fabric ensure your feet will feel as cool as they look.

Wave Rebel 41-Inch Bodyboard

Ken and all his pals — also called Ken — never go to the beach without their brightly colored bodyboards. This lightweight model is made with a rugged core. It features a coil leash so you never lose your ride.

Barbie Happy Birthday Doll

Barbie is the original party girl. This Happy Birthday Doll is suitable for kids 3 and up. She comes wearing a shimmery metallic pink bodice and a frilly pink skirt. Barbie is also carrying a silver gift with a pink bow that matches her dress.

Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide

In the trailer, it’s obvious that Barbie loves her giant pink water slide. With this offering from Little Tikes, you don’t have to play pretend anymore. Just inflate the slide, connect it to a hose and enjoy in your own backyard.

L’Oreal Paris Feria Multifaceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color (Extreme Platinum)

If you want to take your Barbie appreciation a step further, this Extreme Platinum hair color will help you do just that. It’s a long-lasting, fade-defying color that can give you an instant makeover. Enjoy the attention your new look will bring.

