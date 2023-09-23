DENVER (KDVR) — Fall is in the air. It’s one time a year you can shamelessly drink pumpkin spice lattes and eat anything apple-flavored. Make the most of the season and try out these trending fall cocktails.

Nexstar’s KDVR looked at some of the top Google search trends for fall cocktail recipes in the U.S. last year. Here are a few of the most popular searches with some recipe suggestions.

1. Fall cider cocktails

Is it really fall if you don’t drink some apple cider? Fall cider cocktails were one of the highest searched terms. You’ll really only need five ingredients, most of which might already be in your house. Grab gin, apple cider, lemon, cinnamon and honey for a fall cider cocktail.

For an example of a full fall cider cocktail recipe, check out No Spoon Necessary’s version.

2. Bourbon fall cocktails

People across the U.S. were craving some sugar and spice with a fall bourbon cocktail.

One of the first recipes that comes up on Google for bourbon fall cocktails is Inspired by Charm’s recipe for a Cider and Maple Old Fashioned. Here’s what you’ll need: bourbon, maple syrup, apple cider, orange bitters and a cinnamon stick.

3. Fall gin cocktails

A lot of people searched for a combination of gin and autumn. Have you ever tried a fall gin and tonic? It’s basically like a gin and tonic, but with apple-infused gin and some fall garnishing. For the full recipe, follow Gastronom Blog’s instructions.

4. Tequila fall cocktails

While it may not seem as though tequila and fall go together, a surprising amount of tequila drinkers were looking for a fall switch-up last year. The cocktail options aren’t as mixed up as you think. Try out Cookie and Kate’s Spiced Apple Margarita with tequila, apple juice, lemon, honey and cinnamon.

5. Pumpkin cocktails

There are only so many apple cider-based cocktails you can make before you need a change. For the pumpkin spice lovers, this one’s for you. You can make Cookie Rookie’s Pumpkin Spice White Russian Cocktail with vodka, pumpkin spice creamer, Kahlua and pumpkin pie spice.

6. Halloween cocktails

There are plenty of spooky options for October. Tuck this recipe from A Couple Cooks away for next month. They call it the Vampire’s Kiss Cocktail with vodka, black raspberry liqueur, cranberry juice, lemon juice and grenadine.

7. Thanksgiving cocktails

While people were scouring Google for Thanksgiving cocktails last year, it was apparent that they’re pretty much the same as any fall cocktail. A Couple Cooks came up with a classy recipe that doesn’t involve apple cider, cinnamon or pumpkin. You can taste the Cranberry Bourbon Cocktail close to Thanksgiving, or anytime during the fall. The recipe only needs cranberry juice, bourbon, orange juice and sweet vermouth.

8. Fall sangria

Use all of your leftover fall ingredients for the sangria. Chef Bobby Flay gives out his Fall Sangria Recipe on Food Network, which includes pears, apples, white wine, cinnamon and a handful of other ingredients.

9. Hot fall cocktails

The Pioneer Woman has a Hot Buttered Rum recipe that will warm you up once it starts to get chilly. Mix together some rum, brown sugar, butter and a few other spices for a tasty hot drink.

When it comes to fall cocktails, all you really need is some apple cider, cinnamon and a liquor and garnishing of your choice.

Fall only happens once a year, so test out these cocktails before the season is over.