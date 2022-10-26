BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) – Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday after a passenger steam train at a Missouri theme park derailed.

In a statement on Twitter Wednesday night, Silver Dollar City Attractions confirmed parts of its Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train had derailed. Six passengers and an employee were taken to area hospitals by ambulance for their injuries.

The incident prompted multiple local emergency crews to respond to the Silver City Theme Park, just a few miles northwest of Branson.

Speaking with Nexstar’s KOLR, Stone County’s Office of Emergency Management Director Tom Martin said no passengers suffered life-threatening injuries.

The train was almost full at the time, according to Martin.

A passenger, who was aboard the train’s second to last car during the incident, spoke with KOLR about her experience.

She explained, that, after the train tipped, her husband noticed the wheels on their car were silver instead of black, and then they heard the train dragging.

She said their car and those in front of them were laying on their sides and passengers had to smash windows to climb out.

The woman added that a man near her had lower back issues and was taken away by ambulance. She said another woman’s face appeared to have been cut after her glasses broke during the derailment.

According to the woman, a young boy who had been excited about the ride said he no longer liked trains after the incident.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the train’s derailment. Silver Dollar City did not offer any explanation in its statement.

“At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders,” the statement read. “Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.”

Silver Dollar City is ranked as a top attraction in Branson, Missouri, according to Tripadvisor. The theme park got its start around the entrance to Marvel Cave, a wet limestone cave that was opened in the late 1800s by a Canadian entrepreneur and his two daughters as a tourist attraction.

Since then, the park has grown and now includes rides like the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train, which offers a “leisurely 20-minute steam train ride through the beautiful Ozark countryside,” according to the park’s website. Other attractions include roller coasters, water rides, and a tour of Marvel Cave.