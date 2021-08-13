Newsfeed Now: FDA authorizes extra COVID vaccine for immunocompromised; Police chase handcuffed man on stolen ATV

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The situation in Afghanistan rages on as the U.S calls for an evacuation operation. This comes as more areas fall under Taliban control. The state department and the Pentagon announced 3,000 troops will aid in the evacuation of Americans and diplomats. Watch the video player above for the full story.

The FDA authorizes COVID-19 booster shots for Pfizer or Moderna for people with weak immune systems but FDA approval is not the final go-ahead. The CDC’s vaccine approval committee has a meeting today to consider the booster shot. If they recommend it and if it’s approved by the CDC, third shots could begin immediately. According to the CDC, a little less than three percent of Americans are immunocompromised.

The CDC is urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The advice comes as hospitals and those across the nation begin to see a rise in unvaccinated moms-to-be getting seriously ill from the virus.

A California father confessed to killing his two young children whose bodies were found earlier this week in Rosarito, Mexico.

A high-speed chase led police officers across multiple Oklahoma counties as the wanted man sped away on a stolen ATV.

A 9-year-old from Michigan is using her lemonade stand to give back to her community.

