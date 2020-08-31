Newsfeed Now: Dangerous ‘Benadryl Challenge’; Protests turn deadly in Portland

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The latest in a growing number of dangerous social media challenges may have resulted in the tragic death of an Oklahoma teenager. KFOR’s Cassandra Sweetman reports.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
Other stories in today’s show:
PROTESTS TURN VIOLENT: Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters that led to an argument between the president and the city’s mayor over who was to blame for the violence.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
VMAs 2020: The MTV Video Music Awards got a little creative trying to put on a somewhat live awards show from New York City in the middle of a pandemic. Sunday’s show included performances with mask-wearing artists and fans and artists dancing in front the backdrop of the city’s skyscrapers.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.