WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Republicans say they plan to deliver on their promise to block Democrats from committee assignments — saying Democrats have been involved in questionable conduct, while Democrats say it’s simply retaliation.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy says he plans to block some Democratic lawmakers from committee assignments. For example, McCarthy cites security concerns as the reason for keeping California Congressman Eric Swalwell off the intelligence committee.

“If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t put Swalwell on any committee,” McCarthy said.

Democrats say Swalwell is not suspected of any wrongdoing and cooperated with the FBI when it appeared he was targeted by a Chinese spy.

McCarthy says he also plans to block Congressman Adam Schiff from the same committee assignment for things said and done during the first impeachment of Donald Trump.

“Adam Schiff openly lied to the American people, he told you he had proof, he told you he didn’t know the whistleblower,” McCarthy said.

Democrats say McCarthy’s actions are a sign of weakness.

“This one is strictly out of retaliation, but we know that it was coming,” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) said.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) added “we should not allow extreme MAGA Republicans to determine who serves on committees.”

Democrats also blocked some Republicans from committees when they controlled the House. But California Congressman Gomez argues they were blocked for legitimate reasons.

Gomez stated, “the Republicans that were removed off their committees were trying to incite violence against other members of Congress, which is not acceptable.”