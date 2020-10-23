Despite Democratic roadblocks, Senate moves forward with Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The Senate floor debate regarding President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett kicked into high gear Friday afternoon.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, attempted to delay the effort by forcing the chamber into a closed session to debate the nominee privately, but it was just a bump in the road toward Barrett’s confirmation.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, said the Democrats have given up on blocking Barrett’s nomination.

“They have the votes. That’s the hard reality,” he said.

The Democrats have said they take issue with the GOP’s focus on confirming Barrett instead of negotiating and approving the next round of COVID-19 relief.

“[Mitch] McConnell is rushing through a nomination but not a COVID package, so it’s very frustrating,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, said.

“The quickest confirmation process in modern history, an abomination of the process that makes a mockery of the Senate and the Constitution,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, added.

But Senate Republicans maintain that Barrett is one of the most qualified people to ever be nominated to the Supreme Court.

“Every American should celebrate the fact that a woman of this character and qualifications and knowledge of the law will serve on the Supreme Court,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, said.

Republicans insist that no amount of Democratic foot-dragging will stop the confirmation.

“Polls clearly reflect that the American people want her confirmed,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, said.

The full Senate is on track for a final vote on the Barrett confirmation Monday. Shortly thereafter, Judge Barrett is likely to be sworn in as Justice Barrett.