WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — In addition to being worried about abortion rights being overturned by the Supreme Court, Democrats say they`re also worried about what other rights are at risk.

“This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in recent American history,” President Biden said.

Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-Nev.) says the impact would be extensive, and that some of those laws would directly target the women seeking abortions.

“About 25 to 28 states stand poised to just eliminate all abortions once this decision goes into effect,” she said. “(It) would go after people who leave the state to go get an abortion.”

Democratic lawmakers say other rights that are not specifically outlined in the constitution could also be at risk of being struck down by the Conservative Supreme Court.

“The right to birth control, the right to home school, the right to different aspects of marriage,” Titus said.

Republican Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) says that the constitution doesn’t protect a right to abortion, which he believes is a good reason to strike down federal abortion laws.

“What happens next with regard to abortion will be determined by the people of the 50 states through their elected leaders,” Lee said.