Israeli troops divided the northern and southern parts of Gaza, as communications across the besieged territory were gradually restored Monday after being cut for a third time since the war started. The troops were expected to enter Gaza City on Monday or Tuesday, Israeli media reported.

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war surpassed 10,000, including more than 4,100 children and 2,640 women, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

The developments come as an Israeli strike hit the roof of Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, killing a number of displaced people sheltering on its top floor and destroying solar panels, said the general manager of all hospitals in Gaza. The panels have been helping keep the power on at the facility, which has been reduced to using one generator because of lack of fuel.

In the occupied West Bank, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in the violence and Israeli raids. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

Roughly 1,100 people have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing since Wednesday under an apparent agreement among the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

Currently:

— Israeli military says it has surrounded Gaza City and is preparing for expected ground battles.

— South Africa recalls diplomatic mission to Israel and accuses it of genocide in Gaza.

— Majority of Israelis are confident in justice of Gaza war, even as world sentiment sours.

— These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war.

— U.S. secretary of state ends Mideast tour with tepid support for pauses in fighting.

— A U.N. official says the average Palestinian in Gaza is living on two pieces of bread a day.

— Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war.

Here’s what is happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:

UNITED NATIONS FAILS TO AGREE ON RESOLUTION TO HALT GAZA WAR

UNITED NATIONS – The U.N. Security Council has failed again to agree on a resolution on the Israel-Hamas war.

Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions Monday, differences remained. The U.S. is calling for “humanitarian pauses” and many council members are demanding a “humanitarian cease-fire” to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza.

“We talked about humanitarian pauses and we’re interested in pursuing language on that score,” U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood told reporters after the meeting. “But there are disagreements within the council about whether that’s acceptable.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier Monday told reporters he wanted an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza and a halt to the “spiral of escalation” already taking place from the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Syria to Iraq and Yemen.

Guterres said international humanitarian law, which demands protection of civilians and infrastructure essential for their lives, is clearly being violated and stressed that “no party to an armed conflict is above” these laws. He called for the immediate unconditional release of the hostages Hamas took from Israel to Gaza in its Oct. 7 attack.

China, which holds the Security Council presidency this month, and the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council, called Monday’s meeting because of the “crisis of humanity” in Gaza, where more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in less than a month.

ISRAEL ARRESTS PALESTINIAN ACTIVIST IN WEST BANK RAID

JERUSALEM — Israel said it arrested young Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi during a raid early Monday in the occupied West Bank for alleged terrorist activity and incitement.

Now 22, Tamimi gained international recognition as a teenager when she spent eight months in prison for slapping a soldier. Israel treated her actions as a criminal offense, indicting her on charges of assault and incitement.

Israeli troops conducted several raids across the West Bank overnight, and the military statement said Tamimi was arrested for inciting violence on a social media account. The Associated Press could not verify if the account cited by Israel belongs to Tamimi.

PROTESTERS BLOCK ROAD AT US PORT AS MILITARY CARGO SHIP DOCKS

TACOMA, Wash. — Hundreds of protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza blocked traffic on Tuesday at the Port of Tacoma, where a military supply ship had recently arrived.

Organizers say they targeted the vessel based on confidential information that it was to be loaded with weapons bound for Israel. Those claims could not immediately be verified. Police said no arrests had been made.

The Defense Department confirmed that the ship is supporting the movement of U.S. military cargo. The Cape Orlando drew similar protests in Oakland, California, on Friday before it sailed to Tacoma.

ISRAEL SAYS VIDEO SHOWS HAMAS ROCKET LAUNCHERS IN GAZA

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military released videos Monday that it said show its ground troops uncovering Hamas rocket launchers in a youth center and near a mosque in northern Gaza. It did not provide the precise locations where the videos were filmed, and the images did not include any visible landmarks, so The Associated Press could not independently confirm the videos.

During its monthlong war against Hamas, Israel has blamed the Islamic militant group for the heavy civilian death toll in Gaza and said it uses civilians as human shields.

Critics say the vast destruction is evidence that Israel’s attacks are disproportionate and don’t take precautions to avoid civilians.

An Israeli strike hit the roof of Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital early Monday, killing a number of displaced civilians sheltering on its top floor and destroying solar panels.

NO AGREEMENT AFTER BIDEN ASKS NETANYAHU FOR HUMANITARIAN PAUSE IN GAZA FIGHTING

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Joe Biden did not reach an agreement during his call Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the need for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. would “continue to advocate for temporary, localized pauses in the fighting.”

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 10,000, including more than 4,100 children and 2,640 women, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Asked whether the toll gave the U.S. pause for its staunch support for Israel, Kirby said, “I think we all need to remember who they’re fighting,” and referenced Hamas’ Oct. 7 incursion into Israel that killed 1,400 people and started the war.

He insisted “no country” would tolerate such an attack “without a swift and aggressive response,” but said the U.S. having “frank” conversations with Israelis about trying to reduce the civilian death toll.

CIA DIRECTOR VISITS MIDDLE EAST TO MEET WITH INTELLIGENCE PARTNERS, US OFFICIAL SAYS

WASHINGTON — CIA Director William Burns is in the Middle East meeting with intelligence partners and leaders of several countries on matters including ones related to the war between Israel and Hamas, a U.S. official said Monday.

Topics include the fate of some 240 people being held hostage by the Hamas militant group in Gaza, and the U.S. commitment to prevent state and nonstate actors from widening the Israel-Hamas war regionally, the U.S. official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Burns’ typically off-the-record travel plans.

___

Associated Press writer Ellen Knickmeyer contributed.

US NAVY SUBMARINE IN MIDEAST IS NOT ARMED WITH NUKES, DEFENSE OFFICIAL SAYS

WASHINGTON — The Ohio-class submarine that U.S. Central Command announced had sailed into Middle East waters on Sunday is an SSGN, a guided missile submarine variant that is not capable of firing nuclear weapons, a defense official told The Associated Press.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

The vessel was photographed as it transited the Suez Canal into the Red Sea, the defense official said.

On Monday, Pentagon press secretary Brig . Gen. Pat Ryder said the submarine would provide “further support our deterrence efforts in the region.”

Although it’s not unusual for a U.S. submarine to transit the canal, Central Command’s online statement acknowledging the location of an Ohio-class submarine is rare. There are Ohio-class submarines that can fire nuclear weapons known as SSBN, or ballistic missile submarine variants.

___

Associated Press writer Tara Copp contributed.

RED CROSS SAYS IT ACCOMPANIED CRITICALLY ILL PATIENTS TO RAFAH CROSSING POINT

The International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday accompanied a convoy of four ambulances transporting seven critically wounded patients from al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City to the Rafah crossing point into Egypt, Jessica Moussan, a spokesperson for the ICRC told the AP.

The patients were evacuated to Egypt for treatment as part of a deal among Egypt, Israel and Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza. The deal also calls for foreign passport holders to exit the besieged territory to Egypt.

Monday’s evacuation was the first since the crossing was closed over the weekend because of a dispute among Israel, Egypt and Hamas.

FLEEING PALESTINIANS REPORT ISRAELI BOMBARDMENT OF REFUGEE CAMP

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Palestinians who fled southward on Monday reported a heavy Israeli bombardment overnight of the Shati refugee camp. They said the Israeli military pounded the camp and the area around al-Shifa hospital during a communications blackout.

Houses across the sprawling camp were reduced to the ground, leaving many dead or wounded under the ruble, they said. First responders and medics worked overnight to retrieve the dead and wounded, they said.

Ghassan Abu Sitta, a surgeon at al-Shifa hospital, said the bombardment of the camp shook the hospital’s buildings.

“They pounded the camp all night. The buildings of the al-Shifa hospital were shaking all night, and we started getting the bodies and the wounded. It was horrendous,” he told The Associated Press.

ISRAELI STRIKE DAMAGES A ROOF AT GAZA’S LARGEST HOSPITAL; HAMAS DENIES USING HOSPITALS FOR MILITARY ACTIVITIES

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Mohamed Zaqout, general manager of all hospitals in Gaza, said the roof of a building at al-Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest, was damaged by an Israeli strike, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Speaking on Al Jazeera, Zaqout said the strike killed displaced people who were sheltering on the top floor. Solar panels that were installed on the roof were destroyed in the attack, he said.

Al-Jazeera showed a video of bloodstained wreckage inside the top floor, where the beds of displaced families were still laid out. Other videos showed smoke rising from the building.

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas official on Monday denied Israeli charges that the militant group has located missiles and rocket launchers near a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Osama Hamdan told reporters in Beirut that Israel is trying to destroy the medical sector in Gaza to force Palestinians out of their land.

Hamdan also denied Israeli military statements that the group has a tunnel near a hospital in Gaza, saying a hole shown in a photo presented by the Israeli military spokesperson is used for storing fuel.

Hamdan urged the U.N. to send an international committee to visit hospitals to confirm they are not being used by Hamas for military activities.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS PALESTINIAN DEATH TOLL HAS SURPASSED 10,000

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza says the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing war with Israel has jumped over 10,000.

The figures, released Monday, mark a grim milestone in what has quickly become the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence since 1948.

The war erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel from Gaza and killed over 1,400 people and took some 240 others hostage in a rampage that Israel described as the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Israel responded with a campaign of blistering airstrikes, followed by a ground invasion.

The Health Ministry said 292 people were killed in Gaza on Sunday, raising the death toll to 10,022, without distinguishing between fighters and civilians. The vast majority of the dead are believed to have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, though Israel says over 500 errant rockets launched by Palestinian militants have landed inside Gaza.

POPE DECRIES ANTISEMITISM, WAR AND TERRORISM

ROME — Pope Francis met with European rabbis on Monday and decried antisemitism, war and terrorism in a written speech he declined to read, saying he wasn’t feeling well.

Francis said in his prepared speech that his first thought and prayers goes “above all else, to everything that has happened in the last few weeks,” a clear reference to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, including the taking away of hostages to the Gaza Strip, and the ensuring Israeli-Hamas war.

“Yet again violence and war have erupted in that Land blessed by the Most High, which seems continually assailed by the vileness of hatred and the deadly clash of weapons,” Francis wrote in the speech.

With France, Austria and Italy among the countries in Europe recently seeing a spate of antisemitic vandalism and slogans, Francis added, “The spread of antisemitic demonstrations, which I strongly condemn, is also of great concern.”

The pontiff said believers in God are called to build “fraternity and open paths of reconciliation for all.”