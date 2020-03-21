NJ Governor Murphy Announces Statewide Stay at Home Order, Closure of All Non-Essential Retail Businesses

In an attempt to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19,  NJ Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 107 directing all residents to stay home until further notice. The order provides for certain exceptions, such as obtaining essential goods or services, seeking medical attention, visiting family or close friends, reporting to work, or engaging in outdoor activities. The order also closes all non-essential business until further notice. 

In addition NJ released a web site to answer questions, provide  clarification of the order.

WEBSITE: http://covid19.nj.gov/

