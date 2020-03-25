NJ Governor Murphy announces NJ Jobs Portal

The State of New Jersey has developed a centralized resource to match talent with opportunities in industries on the front lines of serving New Jerseyans during the outbreak. Did you lose your job or have your hours reduced as a result of COVID-19? Businesses across New Jersey need thousands of workers for immediate hire. Learn more about who is hiring in your community.

Employers in critical industries should submit information about openings with urgent hiring needs related to COVID19 at jobs.covid19.nj.gov/intake.