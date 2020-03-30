Here’s where you can get free food in Philadelphia

The City of Philadelphia is offering free food to those in need amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The sites are open Mondays and Thursdays from 10 AM until noon. Residents can pick up one box of food per household, which will last for up to five days. No ID is required. Here’s where you can get nutritious food for yourself and your family:

People’s Emergency Center 3750 Lancaster Ave. (19104) Upper Room Baptist Church 7236 Ogontz Ave. (19138) Opportunity, Inc. 5900 Lansdowne Ave. (19151) Christ Church South Philly 229 Moore St. (19148) Mitchell Elementary School 5500 Kingsessing Ave. (19143) Resurgence Church 1738 West Atlantic St. (19140) West Kensington Ministry 2140 N Hancock St. (19122) Dare to Imagine Church 6610 Anderson St. (19119) Shekinah SDA 531 Chew Ave. (19120) Association of Former Gang Members 1631 W Susquehanna Ave. (19121) Keep the Faith Ministries 1906 Harrison St. (19124) Parkside Association 1719 N. 52nd St. (19131) Richard and Friends 1916 E Venango St. (19134) Triumph Baptist Church 1648 W Hunting Park Ave. Giving Heart Ministries 6506 Elmwood Ave. (19142) SEAMAAC 1711 S Broad St. (19148) Overbrook West Neighbors (OWN) 5925 Lancaster Ave. (19151) Iglesia Cristiana Avivamiento 5500 Tabor Rd. (19120) Mizpah SDA 4355 Paul St. (19124) Christian Compassion CDC 6150 Cedar Ave. (19143)

*Officials say they plan to add more sites soon.