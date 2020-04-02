Get affordable help from lawyer referral program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Philadelphia Bar Association's Lawyer Referral Service wants to help people who are affected by COVID-19.

Lawyers have found that many people have questions about unemployment, bankruptcy, evictions and forclosures, custody and support and even wills.

Using the Lawyer Referral Program, you will be referred to a lawyer and can receive a half-hour consult for just $35. The first call to the service is free, and anybody can call.

The information service is available Monday through Friday from 9 AM until 5 PM. You can reach them by calling (215) 238-6333, or you can get a lawyer referral at any time at needalawyernow.com.