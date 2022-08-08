Authorities on Monday identified the fourth victim in a series of killings of Muslim men in New Mexico’s largest city as the deaths sent ripples of fear through the religious community nationwide.

Law enforcement officials are also seeking help to find a vehicle believed to be connected to the Albuquerque slayings where the common elements were the victims’ race and religion, officials said.

Naeem Hussain was killed Friday night, and ambush shootings killed three other Muslim men over the past nine months. Police are trying to determine if the slayings are linked.

Hussain, 25, was a Muslim from Pakistan. His death followed those of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, who were killed in the past week. Both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque. The earliest case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, a Muslim man of South Asian descent.

Police said the same vehicle is suspected of being used in all four homicides — a dark gray or silver four-door Volkswagen that appears to be a Jetta with dark tinted windows. Authorities released photos hoping people could help identify the car.

Investigators did not say where the images were taken or what led them to suspect the car was involved in the slayings.

“We have a very, very strong link,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday. “We have a vehicle of interest … We have got to find this vehicle.”

President Joe Biden said he was “angered and saddened” by the killings and that his administration “stands strongly with the Muslim community.”

“These hateful attacks have no place in America,” Biden said Sunday in a tweet.

Hussain was found dead after police received a call of a shooting. Authorities declined to say whether the killing was carried out in a way similar to the other deaths.

Police confirmed last week that local detectives and federal law enforcement officers were looking for possible ties between the killings.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain had worked as a field organizer for a local congresswoman’s campaign.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury issued a statement praising the urban planner as “one of the kindest and hardest working people” she has ever known. She said he was “committed to making our public spaces work for every person and cleaning up legacy pollution.”

Authorities said they cannot determine if the shootings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and a motive.

“We will bring this person or these persons to justice,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Sunday.

Dazio reported from Los Angeles and Fam from Winter Park, Florida. Associated Press news researchers Rhonda Shafner and Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report.