(WTAJ) — As inflation wreaks havoc on our daily lives, one natural gas company in Pennsylvania is actually looking to lower their prices in March.

Customers of UGI Utilities will see a little relief soon as their gas bill is about to go down. Beginning March 1, rates will drop by 8%, the company reported.

“As we now see lower wholesale prices, UGI is pleased to pass along these lower costs to our customers,” Paul Szykman, UGI Chief Regulatory Officer, said.

UGI saw a 33% increase in prices in 2022, meaning their new prices will be lower, but a far cry from pre-pandemic prices.

Peoples Natural Gas prices dropped by roughly 1.4% in October 2022. There’s currently no word if it will drop any further.

UGI is based out of Luzerne County, competing with companies in our area like People’s Natural Gas.