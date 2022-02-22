HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — You may be owed more than $100 for Pennsylvania tax refunds and you don’t even know it.

There are more than 118,000 low-income Pennsylvanias who may be missing out, the Dept. of Revenue stated. These refunds total an estimated $30.2 million and are available through the commonwealth’s tax forgiveness program.

The Dept. of Revenue has been mailing out letters to those who may qualify.

Often the people who have missed out simply need to file a Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40) and the appropriate schedule to secure the money they are owed.

“We want the public to know that there are refunds waiting for thousands of Pennsylvanians, including many low-income families and retirees who could greatly benefit from this money,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “If you have a neighbor, friend or family member whom you think may be eligible, please encourage them to check their eligibility and file a tax return with our department.”

The Department of Revenue has outlined how to file your PA-40 and how to find assistance should you need it:

How to File a PA-40 and Claim Tax Forgiveness

One easy way to file your Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40) and the required additional form, Schedule SP, is by using myPATH, the Department of Revenue`s free, online tax filing system.

Visit mypath.pa.gov and look at the links under the “Individuals” section on the homepage. You can click on either “File a Personal Income Tax Return for 2021,” “File a PA Personal Income Tax Return for 2020,” or “File a PA Personal Income Tax Return for 2019.” This will allow the taxpayer to file a return for the appropriate year and claim a refund through Tax Forgiveness.

There is also an option to file the 2021 Personal Income Tax Return in Spanish by clicking on the “Presentar una declaracion deimpuestos sobre la renta personal de PA para 2021” option under the “Individuals” section.

Taxpayers do not need to create a username or password to file the PA-40 and Schedule SP. Prior to filing your return, you will need your wage and tax information. The system will walk you through a series of steps to file your return and determine your eligibility for Tax Forgiveness.

Other free electronic filing options are available to file state and federal returns using software from a reputable vendor. More vendor information is available on the Department of Revenue’s website.

Taxpayer Service and Assistance

Those with questions on Tax Forgiveness can find answers through the department’s Online Customer Service Center. The Online Customer Service Center allows taxpayers to securely submit a question to the department through a process that is similar to sending an email.

Taxpayers may also visit www.revenue.pa.gov/offices to view contact information for the Department of Revenue`s district offices. You can contact the district office closest to you to schedule an appointment for in-person assistance. There is also phone and email information available on this web page to contact the district office that is closest to you.

For more information on the Tax Forgiveness program, visit revenue.pa.gov/taxforgiveness. For other free tax forms and instructions, please visit www.revenue.pa.gov.