ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested in York County after two chases with law enforcement in York and Adams counties, one of which, police say, involved a stolen school bus with a dead deer inside.

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County say early Tuesday morning, troopers stopped a vehicle with a Florida plate on Lincoln Way E. as part of a burglary investigation from the day before.

State Police say troopers interviewed the driver, Tony Saunders, during the stop, and say he claimed he was coming home from work.

During the stop, State Police say the troopers learned of a theft at Rutters Convenience Store in York County. According to State Police, Saunders had items from Rutters in the vehicle and say he claimed to have gotten them at a junkyard.

Troopers also saw a dog in the back of the vehicle and a dead deer in the trunk.

As troopers tried to open the car door, State Police say Saunders drove off. The troopers followed the car onto Hanover Street, and say it drove through a chain link fence.

Troopers say the car then continued through treelines until it got stuck on train tracks. Troopers say Saunders ran into a heavily wooded area behind the vacant Cross Keys motel.

Later Tuesday morning, around 7:10 a.m., Carroll Township Police were notified that a school bus reported stolen from Abbottstown had been spotted in the Dillsburg area.

Officers say they found the bus in a shopping center parking lot and tried to stop it. They say the bus left the lot and drove onto Route 15 north, winding in and out of traffic. Police say the bus left the highway and drove over a berm after exiting towards Lower Allen Drive.

Carroll Township Police say the driver then ran into a wooded area, and was later found running through local parking lots. Police say the man stripped his clothing as he fled and was nude when they arrested him.

Police say Saunders admitted to taking the bus earlier in the day after crashing the BMW, and claimed the dead deer was for garden fertilizer.

State Police say Saunders faces charges in Adams County of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, evading arrest or detention on foot, recklessly endangering another person, trespass by motor vehicle, and other traffic offenses.

According to court records, Saunders is also facing charges in York County for fleeing, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and reckless driving.

Court records have listed Saunders as having lived in both Steelton and Port Saint Lucie, Florida.