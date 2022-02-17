(The Hill) — “Yellowstone” actor Forrie J. Smith will not attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony later this month because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and the event requires that all attendees are fully inoculated.

Smith, in a video posted to Instagram this week, announced that he would not be in attendance at the awards ceremony, which is scheduled for Feb. 27.

All individuals at the Screen Actors Guild Awards must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and must have received a booster shot if eligible. Attendees will also be required to submit a negative coronavirus PCR test that was taken within 48 hours of arriving at the ceremony.

A rapid test will then be administered to all attendees on the day of the event.

Additionally, the organization is requiring that KN95 or FF94 masks be worn at all times during the event. Exceptions to the mandate include when people are participating in red carpet or media opportunities, are on camera in the showroom, or are eating or drinking.

Smith, who is part of the “Yellowstone” cast nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, apologized for not being able to attend the event.

He said he has not received an initial COVID-19 vaccination series or a booster shot and appeared to mock the event’s mask mandate.

“I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated to be at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony,” he said.

The actor said he has not been vaccinated since he was a “little kid,” adding that he does not vaccinate his dogs or horses. He also said has never received and will never receive a flu shot.

Smith said he was “looking forward to walking down the red carpet in my big black American hat and my Justin boots and representing my culture and heritage, but I’m not gonna be able to do that, and I apologize to y’all out there that are part of my culture and heritage.”

“I won’t be representing us at the Screen Actors Guild Awards walking down the red carpet. But it’s no offense to anybody, anything. It’s just my beliefs,” he added.

“I just don’t believe in that stuff,” he added, before saying that “maybe next year” he will walk the red carpet.