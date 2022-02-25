(WGHP) — A controversial letter from Texas’s governor has generated outrage online.

On Tuesday, Greg Abbott released a letter directing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents and healthcare providers for child abuse if they give medical care to transgender children.

One author had an unconventional way to express his displeasure with Abbott’s words. Chuck Tingle, an author who became known for goofily titled erotica novels and obscuring his face, has created a small stir on Twitter with his response to the Governor’s letter.

“dang,” Tingle tweeted on Wednesday, “surprised nobody who works for greg abbott remembered to buy governorabbott.com.”

Included with the tweet was a link to governorabbott.com, which now leads to a single page where a photo of Governor Abbott is decorated with black goo coming out of his eyes, reading “Do you celebrate hate? I do too!” attributed to “Gorg Abbott.”

Underneath that, the site reads “Gorg Abbott: Certified Devil.”

A ‘devil’ is what Chuck Tingle calls people he feels are bigoted or unkind. Tingle is a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ equality, racial equity and activism for autistic people and has become popular online for his interesting way of speaking, his inclusive attitude and his raunchy, often slightly silly books, which he calls “Tinglers.”

The website goes on to poke fun at what Tingle perceives as Greg Abbott’s hypocrisy, and near the bottom are links to the Transgender Law Center, Trans Lifeline and the Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

Tingle is not the only person online lashing out at Greg Abbott, with gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke calling him a “bully” and celebrities taking to Twitter to express their outrage or support for the transgender community of Texas.

But why?

The issue began when the Texas Attorney General released a legal opinion Friday that argued that gender-affirming treatments performed on children can “legally constitute child abuse” under Texas Family Code.

After that, the Governor issued the directive to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any family suspected of allowing their child to medically transition.

A spokesperson for DFPS said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that the agency “will follow Texas law as explained in Attorney General opinion KP-0401.”

However, legal experts in Texas say that this legal opinion is “merely advisory.”

As attorney general, Paxton can issue opinions in which he shares written interpretations about existing law. Though his office’s website points out these opinions “cannot create new provisions in the law or correct unintended, undesirable effects of the law.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics supports providing health care to transgender children.

In Abbott’s letter, he wrote “it is already against the law to subject Texas children to a wide variety of elective procedures for gender transitioning, including reassignment surgeries that can cause sterilization, mastectomies, removals of otherwise healthy body parts, and administration of puberty-blocking drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone or estrogen.”

A table on the American Academy of Pediatrics website explains the steps that go into gender affirmation and the reversibility of each step.

For young children, gender affirmation is simply a social transition; calling a child by a new name, different pronouns, allowing them to dress the way they’d like to. At the onset of puberty, a pre-teen or young teen can take puberty-blocking drugs in order to mitigate the mental impact of gender dysphoria. These drugs have been used in healthcare for non-transgender children since the early 1980s, most often to treat precocious puberty in children. These are entirely reversible.

Hormone therapy, which is reserved for adolescents onward, is partially reversible depending on the length of time they’re used.

It should be noted that despite Governor Abbott’s claim that Texas children are being subjected to surgical procedures for gender affirmation, surgical options are only for adults (it has been provided to older teens on a case-by-case basis, but is not the norm in the medical field) and that all steps from childhood to late adolescence are partially or fully reversible.

The American Academy of Pediatrics states that every child’s experience with gender affirmation will be unique and should be overseen by medical professionals as well as counselors.