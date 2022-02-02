TIJUANA (Border Report) — Tijuana’s city administration building has been operating with 40 percent fewer employees in recent weeks, leading to longer wait times at city hall.

The smaller workforce is blamed on those who came down with COVID-19 and others forced to isolate themselves.

While residents are experiencing longer lines to pay city taxes and other fees, Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero insists services have not been affected.

“People can continue to go about their business,” she said. “There’s been a small disruption but it’s not dire at this point.”

Caballero said many city workers have been sent home as a precaution especially older employees, pregnant women and those with flu-like symptoms.

“The 60 percent still on the job are performing with great effort and are working double time.”

The mayor pointed out that not one employee who works at city hall has died because of the virus although the city’s cultural and arts director recently passed away due to complications from another illness.

According to the city, the people who remain in the job are being tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis and everyone is practicing safe distancing protocols as well as using facemasks and anti-bacteria gel.

The city is also giving residents the option of paying for certain services online.