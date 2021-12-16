BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort Police arrest a woman accused of robbing a Salvation Army Red Kettle.

Latoya Washington, 34, of Seabrook, faces a charge of strong-arm robbery.

According to police, Washington reportedly approached a Salvation Army volunteer outside of the Belk department store at 332 Robert Smalls Parkway Wednesday afternoon and began to yell at her.

Police say multiple witnesses observed Washington smashing open the donation kettle on the ground and taking money from it.

Police say the volunteer attempted to intervene and prevent the theft. Washington shoved her to the ground and fled with money taken from the kettle.

A witness followed Washington to a nearby Walmart, where police were able to arrest the suspect.

Officers transported Washington to the Beaufort County Detention Center without incident.