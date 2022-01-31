EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — So it’s winter and you’re in the Poconos. You might be wondering what you can do on these chilly days. Well, take a gander at this list of some things the Poconos have to offer for the winter season.

Aside from skiing, the Poconos have many other activities, like train rides through Jim Thorpe, sleigh rides, winter paintball, ice skating and so much more even for when you’ve had enough of the cold.

SKIING

Camelback Mountain – Located in Tannersville, Camelback is a well-known ski resort that offers something for all levels of skiers. The course is also home to the biggest snow tubing park in the United States.

Big Boulder – These slopes in Lake Harmony are great for experienced winter sports lovers. Offering things like box jumps and rails it’s a great place to work on tricks and flips. But fear not, they also have slopes for beginners too.

Blue Mountain – Looking for some massive steeps? Blue Mountain in Palmerton is the place for you. This resort touts the biggest vertical drop in the state (1,082 feet) which is very popular for those skiers looking for a challenge. Of course, the resort offers slopes for beginners and intermediate skiers too.

Jack Frost Mountain – With 20 trails, this White Haven ski resort has something for everyone, from experts to beginners.

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area – Located in East Stroudsburg, it is a park with 125 skiable acres, two terrain parks and a snow tubing park. The park is proud to offer programs for beginners and even pointers for the most experienced riders.

Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain – Learning to ski at this park in Lackawaxen is sure to to be great for any beginner. Specializing in private beginner lessons, Big Bear can get you on your feet in no time. But they are great for the experienced skiers too, with 18 trails, seven lifts and a terrain park.

Adventure Center at Skytop Lodge – Located in Skytop, you can ski the scenic Pocono Mountains on a vertical drop of 295 feet and experience the ultimate skiing rush. This lodge offers rentals and lessons to make sure it’s the perfect skiing experience for anyone.







SLEIGH RIDES

Daisy Field Farm – If you’re looking for a nice relaxing ride through snow covered hills, this spot in White Haven may be for you. The fresh air and ride though the country side is a perfect way to spend a snowy day in the Poconos.

Happy Trails Stables – Located in Waymart, it is where you can find another sleigh or carriage ride through the winter landscape.

TRAIN RIDES

Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway – This railway offers a 70-minute round trip train ride that begins in downtown Jim Thorpe and travels to the Lehigh Gorge State Park. During January and February, the train runs on Saturdays and Sundays with trips at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

SNOW TUBING

Blue Mountain Resort – With 46 lanes of tubing, it’s one of the USA’s largest snow tubing parks and is sure to have room for you too. Blue Mountain is known for having the longest and fastest lanes.

Camelback – Daytime snow tubing can be great but why not try it at night? Try galactic tubing in one of the resorts 42 lanes. It’s sure to be an out of this world experience. You can also double tube and slide down with a friend.

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area – Tucked away in East Stroudsburg, Shawnee is where you can take an easy ride on the surface lift and slide down the snow covered hills. Shawnee offers tubes for one person or tubes for two, either way, they promise you’ll have a great time.

Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain – While tubing is only available on weekends and some holiday hours, at this Lackawaxen snowy oasis, they promise that their 500 feet of tubing will offer many thrills. The magic carpet that takes you to the top makes getting around a real breeze.

Adventure Center at Skytop Lodge – Tubing at this Skytop resort is sure to be fun for people of all ages. The two chutes can handle parties of one or two.

White Lightning Snowtubing – A winter sport that requires no experience or lessons? Yes, please! At this tubing area in East Stroudsburg you can zip down the hill in your tube at the Winter Fun Center.







ICE SKATING

Winter Paintball

Skirmish Paintball – If you like paintball in the summer, give it a shot during the winter! In Albrightsville is where you can find the “world’s premier paintball facility.” In the winter you can use the snow covered objects to hide from the opposing team.

SNOWSHOEING

Delaware State Forest – With ungroomed trails, snowshoeing enthusiasts are sure to love these trails located in Dingmans Ferry. Snowshoeing allowed with weather and conditions permitting.

Naturfi – This Pocono Mountains gem offers snowshoeing and great views! With your all day rentals you could take a guided tour or get out their on your own.

Promised Land State Park – Snowshoeing is permitted on all of the trails at this Greentown park. According to the park’s webiste, “Bruce Lake Natural Area and Conservation Island have the best trails for snowshoeing.”

Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort – This local resort is new to the snowshoeing game, but with three beginner trails any new outdoor lover can try this sport. Snowshoeing is available on Thursdays and Saturdays.

INDOOR WATER PARKS

Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark – Here you can find things like swimming pool, Flow Rider surfing and “smile-inducing’ water rides. With 125,000-square-foot Aquatopia is sure to offer something for each member of the family.

Great Wolf Lodge – With 50-foot vertical drops and 180-degree spin outs, this indoor waterpark in Scotrun is sure to thrill. At this lodge you’ll also find family raft rides, rivers, hot springs and great food and lodging options.

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions – One of America’s largest indoor waterparks is found tucked away in the Pocono’s. Clocking in at 220,000-square-feet, there is no shortage of fun here. There is also a Family Entertainment Center and arcade, full-service spa, fitness center, restaurants and retail shops.

Split Rock Resort – Located in Lake Harmony, this resort is the home to PA’s first flow rider. Families can also enjoy the wave pool, kid pool, and three four-story tube slides.

If you’re a winter lover, the Pocono Mountains are sure to have something to keep you entertained.