(WGHP) — A Winston-Salem-born comedian came out of the closet during his recent standup special.

(Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Jerrod Carmichael, best known for his stand-up specials “Love at the Store” and “8” as well as creating the semi-autobiographical sitcom “The Carmichael,” released a new standup special on HBO Friday, April 1.

The special “Rothanial,” which is Jerrod Carmichael’s first name, details Carmichael’s upbringing, weaving it together with his personal coming out story.

Carmichael was born in Winston-Salem and grew to prominence in the Los Angeles standup scene.

“Rothaniel” was directed by Emmy-winning fellow comedian Bo Burnham and can be streamed on HBOMax. Critical praise is rolling in for the special already.

Carmichael will be hosting SNL on Saturday, April 2.