PHOENIX, Ariz. — There’s an abundance of storylines going into Super Bowl LVII on Sunday but also a few interesting facts that are at stake.

The winner of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will have the most wins at State Farm Stadium this season.

State Farm Stadium is the home stadium of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals only won one game at home this season. The Chiefs opened up their season on the road against Arizona, where they secured a 44-21 victory.

The Eagles defeated the Cardinals 20-17 on the road in Week five after the Cardinals missed a field goal with 22 seconds left. The Cardinals’ kicker at the time was former Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola.

Both teams will look to duplicate the success they had in Arizona this season.

Kickoff for the big game on Sunday is 5:30 p.m. CT.