WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Cheers Sunday night to a brewery in Lycoming County that’s being recognized for having the highest-rated beer in Pennsylvania.

Bullfrog Brewery in Williamsport makes more than 20 beers. Their Le Roar Grrrz was ranked number one in the state by website Beer Advocate one of the oldest online platforms used to review beers. The owner says they’ve placed in the top 100 before, but being first on the list came as a pleasant surprise.

“There’s 400-some odd breweries in Pennsylvania now and each one produces lots of products so to rise to the top of the list is quite an honor,” owner Steve Koch said.

Le Roar Grrrz is described as a barrel-aged sour that also comes in a variety of fruity flavors.