EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Although marijuana is only medically legal in Pennsylvania, three state senators introduced a bill that would allow all types of “edibles” to be legal within the state.

Senate Bill number 538 was introduced on Tuesday, April 4 by Pennsylvania State Senators, Dan Laughlin, John Kane, and Katie Muth that would amend the original act of April 17, 2016, called “An act establishing a medical marijuana program.”

Right now, under the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program, edible marijuana is legal in the following forms:

Pill; Oils; Topical forms, including gels creams or ointments; A form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization; Tinctures Liquids

Senate Bill number 538 will amend this act to include “edible medical marijuana products,” which does not include any of the forms above.

Therefore, different forms of marijuana edibles will be legal such as marijuana gummies and chews, baked goods and cannabis brownies, THC beverages and or drink mixes, marijuana mints and hard candies, and THC-infused cooking and baking oils.

According to a spokesperson for State Senator Laughlin, the bill is currently with the Senate Law and Justice Committee, where Committee Chair Mike Regan will decide when the bill will be voted on.

If the bill gets passed by the Senate, it will then go to the House of Representatives for a vote, and if it passes the House, the Governor will sign the bill and it would go into effect within 30 days.

Review Senate Bill No. 538 below: