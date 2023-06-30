(WHTM) — With the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaching, some people may be heading to the ocean and beaches around the northeast to celebrate. There are some risks when it comes to swimming in the ocean.

But there is one threat that you may not know about and may be hard to see: rip currents.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a rip current is a strong narrow seaward flow of water that extends from the shoreline to outside the surf zone. They occur when there are alongshore variations when the waves break on the shore.

They form, for the most part, in regions with less wave breaking or where waves are stuck between regions with larger wave breaks. You can see a rip current if you see a darker, narrow gap in the line of breaking waves.

Rip currents are very fast, moving at speeds of up to eight feet a second. A usual rip current ranges between 50 to 100 feet wide and can extend up to 300 feet from the shoreline.

If you are ever caught in a rip current, do not panic. NOAA states that you should remain as calm as possible, float with the current and call for help. Do not try to swim against the current. You want to swim out of the rip, parallel to the shore, along the beach, and then follow breaking waves back to shore at an angle.

Before you head to the beach, you should always check local beach conditions as well as the wave forecast. Rip currents can form no matter what kind of weather.

NOAA also says that rip currents often occur during low tide, so you should also check the tide schedule before you hit the beach.