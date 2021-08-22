Which states buy the most expensive used cars?

Used car prices have reached record highs, with the average used car price at $24,710 according to iSeeCars.com’s recent analysis. This is a result of demand outstripping supply and because of consumer preference for more expensive SUVs and trucks over less expensive passenger cars.

Car buyers in some states pay well above this average, while others pay far below. The state with the most expensive used cars (Alaska), pays $7,695 more than the state with the least expensive used cars (Indiana).

iSeeCars analyzed 8 million car sales to determine which states pay the most and least for used cars.

Used Car Prices by State

Which states pay the most for their used cars, and which states pay the least? Here are the average used car prices by state in descending order:

Average Used Car Price By State – iSeeCars Rank State Average Used Car Price 1 Alaska $29,656 2 Wyoming $29,419 3 Montana $27,303 4 Arkansas $27,123 5 Idaho $26,662 6 Texas $26,620 7 New Mexico $26,261 8 Mississippi $25,788 9 New York $25,693 10 California $25,555 11 Florida $25,478 12 Nevada $25,317 13 Georgia $25,299 14 West Virginia $25,260 15 North Dakota $25,259 16 South Dakota $25,156 17 Oklahoma $25,128 18 Louisiana $24,979 19 North Carolina $24,976 20 Rhode Island $24,962 21 Utah $24,842 Average Used Car Price $24,710 22 Colorado $24,684 23 Oregon $24,649 24 Maine $24,576 25 Alabama $24,534 26 Arizona $24,520 27 Massachusetts $24,491 28 Illinois $24,421 29 Washington $24,398 30 South Carolina $24,390 31 Kansas $24,357 32 New Jersey $24,329 33 Wisconsin $24,315 34 Tennessee $24,273 35 Missouri $24,142 36 New Hampshire $24,104 37 Vermont $24,033 38 Maryland $23,934 39 Nebraska $23,725 40 Pennsylvania $23,488 41 Delaware $23,469 42 Michigan $23,348 43 Hawaii $23,290 44 Minnesota $23,120 45 Iowa $23,062 46 Kentucky $22,995 47 Virginia $22,618 48 Connecticut $22,528 49 Ohio $22,244 50 Indiana $21,961

Alaska is the state with the most expensive used cars with an average used car price of $29,656. SUVs are the most common vehicle type in Alaska, accounting for 45 percent of all used vehicle purchases. Trucks are the most expensive vehicle type among Alaskan drivers, with an average price of $40,133.

Indiana consumers pay the least for their used cars with an average used car price of $21,961. The most common vehicles in Indiana are SUVs, which have an average price of $22,640.

Of the top 5 states with the highest used car prices, four are Western states.

California has the highest share of sedans at 34.8 percent, and the state also has the highest average used car price for sedans at $20,406.

What does this mean for car shoppers? If you are looking for a used car in today’s market, there might be a better selection of affordable used cars in a neighboring state. Although most neighboring states have similar used car pricing, states like Wyoming and Colorado have a $4,735 difference in average used car pricing.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 8 million used car sales from February – July 2021. The average price of used cars was aggregated for each state, as was the share of each body type’s sales within the state.

This article, Which States Buy the Most Expensive Cars originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.