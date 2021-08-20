Which state has the cheapest pizza?

Food & Wine Magazine published a study of the cost of an average plain cheese pizza nationwide.

The cheapest plain pie in America is in North Dakota at an average cost of $6.64, while the most expensive pie is in Alaska at $9.21.

As far as our region, Pennsylvania has the most expensive pies at $8.72. New Jersey’s average cost is $8.11 and Delaware comes in around $7.01.

Following North Dakota for cheapest pizzas were Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Oregon. Meanwhile, states with the most expensive pizzas after Alaska were Montana, Oklahoma and Vermont.